10000 Flora Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Bring in your deposit by February 28th and get 1/2 off March Rent when you sign a 15 Month Lease!



You really must come and see this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, located just off I-435 and Holmes Rd. This quiet neighborhood is perfect for families and city commuters alike!



Featuring a large, open concept main living space and dining room with fireplace (non-functioning). The kitchen has received a number of updates including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a second eat-in area.



All 3 bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home, and that master not only offers its own ensuite bath but also a huge walk-in closet.



The fully fenced backyard also offers a great deck, perfect for backyard BBQ's and tons of space for the kids or pets to play!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.