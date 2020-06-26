All apartments in Kansas City
10000 Flora Avenue
Last updated March 21 2019 at 8:55 PM

10000 Flora Avenue

10000 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Bring in your deposit by February 28th and get 1/2 off March Rent when you sign a 15 Month Lease!  

You really must come and see this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, located just off I-435 and Holmes Rd. This quiet neighborhood is perfect for families and city commuters alike!

Featuring a large, open concept main living space and dining room with fireplace (non-functioning). The kitchen has received a number of updates including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a second eat-in area.

All 3 bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home, and that master not only offers its own ensuite bath but also a huge walk-in closet.

The fully fenced backyard also offers a great deck, perfect for backyard BBQ's and tons of space for the kids or pets to play!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Flora Avenue have any available units?
10000 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Flora Avenue have?
Some of 10000 Flora Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Flora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Flora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Flora Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 Flora Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10000 Flora Avenue offer parking?
No, 10000 Flora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Flora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Flora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Flora Avenue have a pool?
No, 10000 Flora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Flora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10000 Flora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Flora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 Flora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
