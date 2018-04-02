All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
1224 Northeast 74th Terrace
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:50 PM

1224 Northeast 74th Terrace

1224 Northeast 74th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1224 Northeast 74th Terrace, Gladstone, MO 64118
Jamestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great home in Gladstone! All kitchen appliances stay with this 3 bed 2 full bath home in great neighborhood that has 2 fireplaces for those cold nights and 2 car garage with a large 75 x 188 lot. Do not miss out on this one!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace have any available units?
1224 Northeast 74th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace have?
Some of 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Northeast 74th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Northeast 74th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Cheap PlacesGladstone Dog Friendly Apartments
Gladstone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stormy Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City