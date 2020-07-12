/
stormy acres
Last updated July 12 2020
217 Apartments for rent in Stormy Acres, Gladstone, MO
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
3 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Results within 1 mile of Stormy Acres
19 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$720
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
5 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
11 Units Available
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
13 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,056
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
1 Unit Available
1212 NW 66th Terrace
1212 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
AVAILABLE 3/31! 3 Bedroom Single Family - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry and new appliances, all new flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Stormy Acres
32 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$685
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
18 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
13 Units Available
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
14 Units Available
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
18 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
11 Units Available
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1110 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
12 Units Available
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$640
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$818
1016 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
12 Units Available
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
5 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle.
4 Units Available
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
14 Units Available
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$710
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
16 Units Available
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
43 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
37 Units Available
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$965
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
