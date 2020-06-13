/
3 bedroom apartments
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO
Bolling Heights
1 Unit Available
1208 Northeast 66th Street
1208 Northeast 66th Street, Gladstone, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1288 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Bolling Heights
1 Unit Available
1002 Northeast 67th Terrace
1002 Northeast 67th Terrace, Gladstone, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
980 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Gladstone
25 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1317 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Stormy Acres
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1384 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Davidson
1 Unit Available
5102 North Euclid Avenue
5102 North Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
8334 N Spruce Avenue
8334 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Beautiful Northland Townhome-Available NOW! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491178?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Ridgefield
1 Unit Available
7912 North Michigan Avenue
7912 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has elegant hardwood floors and a beautiful brick arch in the entryway.
Ravenwood-Somerset
1 Unit Available
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
1212 NW 66th Terrace
1212 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
AVAILABLE 3/31! 3 Bedroom Single Family - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry and new appliances, all new flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Gladstone
Sherrydale
9 Units Available
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
The Downtown Loop
158 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1134 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Breen Hills
37 Units Available
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1361 sqft
Luxurious, new apartment homes with modern kitchens and tasteful decor. Community features include resort style pool, cabanas, scenic walking trails, on-site massage therapy, and digital movie theater room. Off HWY 45, minutes to downtown Parkville.
21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Breen Hills
21 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Barry Harbour
4 Units Available
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Coves North
20 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Coves North
20 Units Available
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1489 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Gashland
10 Units Available
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Hill Haven
8 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Sherrydale
Contact for Availability
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$974
1110 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Meadowbrook Heights
21 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1325 sqft
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Gracemor-randolph Corners
1 Unit Available
8118 Northeast 53rd Street
8118 Northeast 53rd Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1152 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in the North Kansas City School District. This home has a fresh coat of pain throughout, a one car garage, finished basement and a nice sized fenced backyard...perfect for kids to play.
