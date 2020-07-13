/
pet friendly apartments
268 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
10 Units Available
Linden
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
14 Units Available
Meadowbrook North
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$710
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
Results within 1 mile of Gladstone
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Stormy Acres
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Walnut
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:42pm
12 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
5 Units Available
Sherwood Estates
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Stormy Acres
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
13 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,056
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 03:50pm
2 Units Available
Briarcliff West
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8332 N Spruce Ave
8332 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1317 sqft
8332 N Spruce Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Like-New KCMO Townhome-Showings Begin in LATE JULY! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo,
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Big Shoal
5429 N Bales Terrace
5429 North Bales Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
5429 N Bales Terrace Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area w/ceiling fan.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield
7912 North Michigan Avenue
7912 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2915 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has elegant hardwood floors and a beautiful brick arch in the entryway.
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Ravenwood-Somerset
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Clayton
1212 NW 66th Terrace
1212 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
AVAILABLE 3/31! 3 Bedroom Single Family - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry and new appliances, all new flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Davidson
5439 N Lydia Ave
5439 North Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2025 sqft
5439 N Lydia Ave Available 08/06/20 Lovely Northland Home-Available early AUGUST!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield
7828 North Michigan Avenue
7828 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2370 sqft
Walk into soaring ceilings with open living and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous views from bay windows. 2 over-sized bedrooms on main floor separated by full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield
7832 North Michigan Avenue
7832 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2894 sqft
2 Story home with an updated eat in kitchen. Enclosed sun porch off of the living room can be used year around and faces a creek with woods. Large bedrooms, updated master bedroom, office/den on main level and basement.
Results within 5 miles of Gladstone
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
43 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,276
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
20 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$876
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
32 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
38 Units Available
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
