Last updated June 14 2020

97 Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO with garage

Gladstone apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Linden
15 Units Available
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Stormy Acres
1 Unit Available
6335 North Wyandotte Street
6335 N Wyandotte St, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse style apartment. Located in Gladstone, this property is close to everything. Unit features include 1 car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Gladstone
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1317 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Last updated June 10 at 04:25pm
$
Briarcliff West
2 Units Available
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8334 N Spruce Avenue
8334 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Beautiful Northland Townhome-Available NOW! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491178?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Ridgefield
1 Unit Available
7912 North Michigan Avenue
7912 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2915 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has elegant hardwood floors and a beautiful brick arch in the entryway.
Results within 5 miles of Gladstone
Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Coves North
3 Units Available
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Sherrydale
9 Units Available
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$772
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Breen Hills
21 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$704
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1289 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,019
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Breen Hills
36 Units Available
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,018
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1361 sqft
Luxurious, new apartment homes with modern kitchens and tasteful decor. Community features include resort style pool, cabanas, scenic walking trails, on-site massage therapy, and digital movie theater room. Off HWY 45, minutes to downtown Parkville.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
River Market
34 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,038
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Mark
30 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hill Haven
11 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
Coves North
21 Units Available
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
The Downtown Loop
28 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$945
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
City Guide for Gladstone, MO

Since Kansas City has grown to surround it on all sides, Gladstone, Missouri, is a veritable “city within a city.”  That's right, two for the price of one!

Located in the heart of the KC Metro area, this city of 25,000+ residents boasts low tax rates, competitive land costs and the four beautiful seasons that Missouri enjoys. In addition, Gladstone residents are exempt from the Kansas City 1 percent earnings tax, and who doesn’t want to save money on taxes? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gladstone, MO

Gladstone apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

