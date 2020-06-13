Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

246 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO

Finding an apartment in Gladstone that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Linden
15 Units Available
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Meadowbrook North
5 Units Available
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Bolling Heights
1 Unit Available
1208 Northeast 66th Street
1208 Northeast 66th Street, Gladstone, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1288 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Bolling Heights
1 Unit Available
1002 Northeast 67th Terrace
1002 Northeast 67th Terrace, Gladstone, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
980 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Stormy Acres
1 Unit Available
6335 North Wyandotte Street
6335 N Wyandotte St, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse style apartment. Located in Gladstone, this property is close to everything. Unit features include 1 car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Gladstone
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Stormy Acres
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$670
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1384 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1317 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Walnut
7 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sherwood Estates
2 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 3 at 03:49pm
Barry Harbour
10 Units Available
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$789
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 10 at 04:25pm
$
Briarcliff West
2 Units Available
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8334 N Spruce Avenue
8334 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Beautiful Northland Townhome-Available NOW! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491178?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Davidson
1 Unit Available
5102 North Euclid Avenue
5102 North Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Ridgefield
1 Unit Available
7912 North Michigan Avenue
7912 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2915 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has elegant hardwood floors and a beautiful brick arch in the entryway.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Ravenwood-Somerset
1 Unit Available
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
1212 NW 66th Terrace
1212 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
AVAILABLE 3/31! 3 Bedroom Single Family - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry and new appliances, all new flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Gladstone
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,019
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Breen Hills
21 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$704
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Sherrydale
9 Units Available
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
City Guide for Gladstone, MO

Since Kansas City has grown to surround it on all sides, Gladstone, Missouri, is a veritable “city within a city.”  That's right, two for the price of one!

Located in the heart of the KC Metro area, this city of 25,000+ residents boasts low tax rates, competitive land costs and the four beautiful seasons that Missouri enjoys. In addition, Gladstone residents are exempt from the Kansas City 1 percent earnings tax, and who doesn’t want to save money on taxes? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gladstone, MO

Finding an apartment in Gladstone that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

