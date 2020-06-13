246 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 35
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 22
Since Kansas City has grown to surround it on all sides, Gladstone, Missouri, is a veritable “city within a city.” That's right, two for the price of one!
Located in the heart of the KC Metro area, this city of 25,000+ residents boasts low tax rates, competitive land costs and the four beautiful seasons that Missouri enjoys. In addition, Gladstone residents are exempt from the Kansas City 1 percent earnings tax, and who doesn’t want to save money on taxes? See more
Finding an apartment in Gladstone that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.