2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
159 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Linden
15 Units Available
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Meadowbrook North
7 Units Available
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Stormy Acres
1 Unit Available
6335 North Wyandotte Street
6335 N Wyandotte St, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse style apartment. Located in Gladstone, this property is close to everything. Unit features include 1 car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Gladstone
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1167 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1055 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Walnut
8 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sherwood Estates
2 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$785
1066 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Last updated June 3 at 03:49pm
Barry Harbour
10 Units Available
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$798
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
Last updated June 10 at 04:25pm
$
Briarcliff West
2 Units Available
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1136 sqft
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Gladstone
Last updated June 12 at 04:30pm
The Downtown Loop
5 Units Available
Sky on Main
920 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Sky On Main offers condo-level finishes not commonly found in Kansas City apartments. From Concierge-level services to upgraded sound proofing and ultra-luxury finishes, you may feel a bit spoiled.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
27 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Breen Hills
35 Units Available
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1243 sqft
Luxurious, new apartment homes with modern kitchens and tasteful decor. Community features include resort style pool, cabanas, scenic walking trails, on-site massage therapy, and digital movie theater room. Off HWY 45, minutes to downtown Parkville.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
River Market
35 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Breen Hills
21 Units Available
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$976
925 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1255 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hill Haven
19 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Crestview
15 Units Available
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
1110 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Gashland
3 Units Available
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$879
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
