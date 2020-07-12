Apartment List
/
MO
/
gladstone
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

231 Apartments for rent in Gladstone, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gladstone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Linden
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
14 Units Available
Meadowbrook North
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$710
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
Results within 1 mile of Gladstone
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Stormy Acres
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Walnut
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:42pm
12 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Sherwood Estates
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Stormy Acres
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
13 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,056
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 03:50pm
2 Units Available
Briarcliff West
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8332 N Spruce Ave
8332 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1317 sqft
8332 N Spruce Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Like-New KCMO Townhome-Showings Begin in LATE JULY! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo,

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Big Shoal
5238 N Agnes Avenue
5238 North Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor from Renter Warehouse! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City, MO. A video walk through can be seen here: https://youtu.be/v4LbotJZDx8 NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield
7912 North Michigan Avenue
7912 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2915 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home has elegant hardwood floors and a beautiful brick arch in the entryway.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Ravenwood-Somerset
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Davidson
5439 N Lydia Ave
5439 North Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2025 sqft
5439 N Lydia Ave Available 08/06/20 Lovely Northland Home-Available early AUGUST!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield
7832 North Michigan Avenue
7832 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2894 sqft
2 Story home with an updated eat in kitchen. Enclosed sun porch off of the living room can be used year around and faces a creek with woods. Large bedrooms, updated master bedroom, office/den on main level and basement.
Results within 5 miles of Gladstone
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$685
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Sherrydale
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
21 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
City Guide for Gladstone, MO

Since Kansas City has grown to surround it on all sides, Gladstone, Missouri, is a veritable “city within a city.”  That's right, two for the price of one!

Located in the heart of the KC Metro area, this city of 25,000+ residents boasts low tax rates, competitive land costs and the four beautiful seasons that Missouri enjoys. In addition, Gladstone residents are exempt from the Kansas City 1 percent earnings tax, and who doesn’t want to save money on taxes? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gladstone, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gladstone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGladstone 3 BedroomsGladstone Apartments with Balcony
Gladstone Apartments with GarageGladstone Apartments with GymGladstone Apartments with ParkingGladstone Apartments with PoolGladstone Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gladstone Cheap PlacesGladstone Dog Friendly ApartmentsGladstone Pet Friendly PlacesGladstone Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stormy Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City