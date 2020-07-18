All apartments in Creve Coeur
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1163 Mill Crossing

1163 Mill Crossing Dr · (636) 812-4400
Location

1163 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
sauna
Luxury Creve Coeur Ground floor all ADA accessible unit would work for anyone. High-end, upgraded, divided two-bedroom condo w/open main living area w/gas fireplace & no-step entry from covered garage or handicap exterior parking. Huge updated ADA-kitchen w/custom cabinets, low granite countertops, stainless appliances, smooth cooktop w/front controls, microwave, refrigerator; opens to living/dining area. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet & full bath w/separate curb-less shower & jetted tub, lower granite vanity w/double sink & easy turn faucets. Private main floor laundry/utility room w/washer & dryer. Second full bath w/shw/tub. Upgraded carpet, wood floors, panel doors, crown molding & ceiling fans. Secure lobby, gated entrance, assigned handicap space in heated garage & storage place. Community pool, sauna, clubhouse w/activities, fitness ctr, business ctr, & landscaped grounds. Small dogs accepted w/fee. NON-smoking.1 month paid upfront & $2200 security deposit. Parkway Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Mill Crossing have any available units?
1163 Mill Crossing has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1163 Mill Crossing have?
Some of 1163 Mill Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Mill Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Mill Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Mill Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 Mill Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 1163 Mill Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Mill Crossing offers parking.
Does 1163 Mill Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 Mill Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Mill Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 1163 Mill Crossing has a pool.
Does 1163 Mill Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, 1163 Mill Crossing has accessible units.
Does 1163 Mill Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 Mill Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 Mill Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1163 Mill Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
