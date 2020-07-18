1163 Mill Crossing

Amenities
Luxury Creve Coeur Ground floor all ADA accessible unit would work for anyone. High-end, upgraded, divided two-bedroom condo w/open main living area w/gas fireplace & no-step entry from covered garage or handicap exterior parking. Huge updated ADA-kitchen w/custom cabinets, low granite countertops, stainless appliances, smooth cooktop w/front controls, microwave, refrigerator; opens to living/dining area. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet & full bath w/separate curb-less shower & jetted tub, lower granite vanity w/double sink & easy turn faucets. Private main floor laundry/utility room w/washer & dryer. Second full bath w/shw/tub. Upgraded carpet, wood floors, panel doors, crown molding & ceiling fans. Secure lobby, gated entrance, assigned handicap space in heated garage & storage place. Community pool, sauna, clubhouse w/activities, fitness ctr, business ctr, & landscaped grounds. Small dogs accepted w/fee. NON-smoking.1 month paid upfront & $2200 security deposit. Parkway Schools.