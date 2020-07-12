108 Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Creve Coeur apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$912
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1740 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,032
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
913 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1 Sona Lane
1 Sona Lane, Creve Coeur, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1510 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in the Ladue School District. Nice Corner lot with carport and two car tuck under garage. Living area is open to the kitchen and dining room and has amazing natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13101 Mill Crossing Ct
13101 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1356 sqft
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-full bath main floor condo that resides in Mill Crossing gated community with quick access to the heated pool, clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Mill Crossing
1163 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
Luxury Creve Coeur Ground floor all ADA accessible unit would work for anyone. High-end, upgraded, divided two-bedroom condo w/open main living area w/gas fireplace & no-step entry from covered garage or handicap exterior parking.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
652 Emerson Road
652 Emerson Road, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1017 sqft
Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional.

1 of 77

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
702 Champeix Lane
702 Champeix Lane, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3866 sqft
Welcome to this stunning custom home, built in 2017 in an established Creve Coeur neighborhood. This 1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12947 Mason Manor
12947 Mason Manor Road, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2472 sqft
Beautiful all brick two-story in Parkway school district ready for new tenants. This 4 bed 2.5 bath sits on a beautiful lot in a private neighborhood located down the street from Bellerive country club.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
745 Old Ballas Road
745 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO
Studio
$2,700
3256 sqft
Entire building available starting October 1st, 2019. This stand alone office space features a total of 3256SF, consisting of 2072SF fully finished recently rehabbed office space, and 1184SF of walkout basement storage/staging area.
Results within 1 mile of Creve Coeur
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4 Jaccard Lane
4 Jaccard Lane, Frontenac, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3262 sqft
Location Location Location - Rare chance to lease a 4 bed, 3 bath home in Frontenac. Well maintained home, freshly painted throughout, on a large private lot with a circle drive. Schedule your appt today!

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Olivette
12 Queensbrook Pl
12 Queensbrook Place, Olivette, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1408 sqft
Available from August 15th 2020 - September 1st 2021 Comes Fully Furnished(increased price of $1880.00 Non-furnished) Features include: Ladue School District.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1517 Orchard Lakes Drive
1517 Orchard Lakes Drive, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2782 sqft
Showings available the first week of August! Awesome and updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the Parkway North School District.
Results within 5 miles of Creve Coeur
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$815
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$713
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$831
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
City Guide for Creve Coeur, MO

Creve Coeur ("Broken Heart") is named after a lake in town, the name of which was chosen to pay homage to a lovelorn Indian girl who committed suicide in the nearby "Dripping Springs."

Creve Coeur is essentially a suburb of St. Louis, and its also home to several corporate headquarters and thriving local businesses. Its a quiet, family place with lots of active and outdoor recreation opportunities. The schools here are great, and it has parks, golf courses, ice skating rinks and more. Also, the myriad of highways and roads coming in and out of the city offer its residents extremely easy access to downtown St. Louis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Creve Coeur, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Creve Coeur apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

