Apartment List
/
MO
/
creve coeur
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

222 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO

Finding an apartment in Creve Coeur that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12947 Mason Manor
12947 Mason Manor Road, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2472 sqft
Beautiful all brick two-story in Parkway school district ready for new tenants. This 4 bed 2.5 bath sits on a beautiful lot in a private neighborhood located down the street from Bellerive country club.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12305 Conway Road
12305 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1883 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath full masonry ranch on almost an acre lot and next door to Conway Park. This home has much to offer: beautiful hardwood floors, see-through gas fireplace between living room & den, formal dining room, and sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Creve Coeur
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,073
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.

1 of 14

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream!
Results within 5 miles of Creve Coeur
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
34 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$770
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$864
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$849
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
905 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
City Guide for Creve Coeur, MO

Creve Coeur ("Broken Heart") is named after a lake in town, the name of which was chosen to pay homage to a lovelorn Indian girl who committed suicide in the nearby "Dripping Springs."

Creve Coeur is essentially a suburb of St. Louis, and its also home to several corporate headquarters and thriving local businesses. Its a quiet, family place with lots of active and outdoor recreation opportunities. The schools here are great, and it has parks, golf courses, ice skating rinks and more. Also, the myriad of highways and roads coming in and out of the city offer its residents extremely easy access to downtown St. Louis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Creve Coeur, MO

Finding an apartment in Creve Coeur that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Creve Coeur 1 BedroomsCreve Coeur 2 BedroomsCreve Coeur 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCreve Coeur 3 BedroomsCreve Coeur Apartments with Balcony
Creve Coeur Apartments with GarageCreve Coeur Apartments with GymCreve Coeur Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCreve Coeur Apartments with ParkingCreve Coeur Apartments with Pool
Creve Coeur Apartments with Washer-DryerCreve Coeur Dog Friendly ApartmentsCreve Coeur Furnished ApartmentsCreve Coeur Pet Friendly PlacesCreve Coeur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL
Bridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Creve Coeur

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy