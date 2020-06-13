222 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO
Creve Coeur ("Broken Heart") is named after a lake in town, the name of which was chosen to pay homage to a lovelorn Indian girl who committed suicide in the nearby "Dripping Springs."
Creve Coeur is essentially a suburb of St. Louis, and its also home to several corporate headquarters and thriving local businesses. Its a quiet, family place with lots of active and outdoor recreation opportunities. The schools here are great, and it has parks, golf courses, ice skating rinks and more. Also, the myriad of highways and roads coming in and out of the city offer its residents extremely easy access to downtown St. Louis. See more
Finding an apartment in Creve Coeur that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.