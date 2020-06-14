140 Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO with garage

Creve Coeur ("Broken Heart") is named after a lake in town, the name of which was chosen to pay homage to a lovelorn Indian girl who committed suicide in the nearby "Dripping Springs."

Creve Coeur is essentially a suburb of St. Louis, and its also home to several corporate headquarters and thriving local businesses. Its a quiet, family place with lots of active and outdoor recreation opportunities. The schools here are great, and it has parks, golf courses, ice skating rinks and more. Also, the myriad of highways and roads coming in and out of the city offer its residents extremely easy access to downtown St. Louis. See more