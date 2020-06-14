/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
126 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Downtown Creve Coeur
1 Unit Available
652 Emerson Road
652 Emerson Road, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1017 sqft
Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional.
Results within 1 mile of Creve Coeur
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
715 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.
Results within 5 miles of Creve Coeur
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
34 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
18 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
17 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
$
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$852
662 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
840 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
$
8 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$905
973 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Village Green
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
$
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
$
11 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
807 sqft
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
