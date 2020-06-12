/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:28 AM
95 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1204 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
10427 Briarbend
10427 Briarbend Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
858 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATIONS!!! This adorable home is looking for a new tenant to call it home located in LADUE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 2 beds/ 1 full bath & 1 half bath with beautiful bamboo flooring throughout and gorgeous kitchen w granite counter
1 Unit Available
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream!
Clayton
25 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Clayton
18 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Rock Hill
20 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
University City
22 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
5 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
939 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
14 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1191 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Clayton
21 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
31 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
