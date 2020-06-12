/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:28 PM
189 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1204 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Creve Coeur
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
10427 Briarbend
10427 Briarbend Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
858 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATIONS!!! This adorable home is looking for a new tenant to call it home located in LADUE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 2 beds/ 1 full bath & 1 half bath with beautiful bamboo flooring throughout and gorgeous kitchen w granite counter
1 of 14
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream!
Results within 5 miles of Creve Coeur
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
33 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$984
905 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$940
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Rock Hill
20 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified
1 of 136
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Similar Pages
Creve Coeur 1 BedroomsCreve Coeur 2 BedroomsCreve Coeur 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCreve Coeur 3 BedroomsCreve Coeur Apartments with Balcony
Creve Coeur Apartments with GarageCreve Coeur Apartments with GymCreve Coeur Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCreve Coeur Apartments with ParkingCreve Coeur Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL