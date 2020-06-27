All apartments in Creve Coeur
Find more places like Kings Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Creve Coeur, MO
/
Kings Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Kings Landing

618 N New Ballas Rd · (704) 275-6030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Creve Coeur
See all
Downtown Creve Coeur
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Downtown Creve Coeur

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-201 · Avail. Sep 14

$990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 4-301 · Avail. now

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 3-213 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-106 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 2-105 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 3-303 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-104 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,665

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kings Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Cozy, luxury living is yours for the taking at Kings Landing. Our captivating apartment community, located in Creve Coeur, MO, boasts newly renovated homes featuring granite counter tops, a black appliance package, maple cabinets with stylish hardware, spacious walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, full size in-home washers and dryers, and much more. Residents can also add a slice of city life in the ‘burbs with community amenities like a roof-top sundeck, on-site restaurants like Poke Munch and a coffee cafe with flat-screen TV. Let’s not forget our 24-hour fitness center, complimentary package receiving and five-story parking garage, too! Choose from nine exceptional floor plans and claim your new home at Kings Landing.

The best of both worlds are yours with this prime location. Right around the corner from I-270 and I-64, you’re just 20 minutes away from downtown St. Louis. In the city, you can pay a visit to 4 Hands Brewing, walk around the City Museum, check out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 one-time fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kings Landing have any available units?
Kings Landing has 20 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kings Landing have?
Some of Kings Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kings Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Kings Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kings Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Kings Landing is pet friendly.
Does Kings Landing offer parking?
Yes, Kings Landing offers parking.
Does Kings Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kings Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kings Landing have a pool?
No, Kings Landing does not have a pool.
Does Kings Landing have accessible units?
No, Kings Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Kings Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kings Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Kings Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kings Landing has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Kings Landing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct
Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Similar Pages

Creve Coeur 1 BedroomsCreve Coeur 2 Bedrooms
Creve Coeur Dog Friendly ApartmentsCreve Coeur Pet Friendly Places
Creve Coeur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL
Bridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Creve Coeur

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity