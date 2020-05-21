8110 SE 6th St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Single Level 2 Bed, 2 Car Villa in Blue Springs with Lease Options - Come and View this Brand New 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. Have the Option of a 6 or 12 Month Lease.



OPEN HOUSE

Tuesdays from 4-6 PM

Thursdays from 3-6 PM



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Large Pantry

Open Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Closet and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

2 Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener

Maintenance Free

Yard Maintenance Provided

Water and Trash Utilities are Included



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE4558471)