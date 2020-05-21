All apartments in Blue Springs
8110 SE 6th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8110 SE 6th St

8110 SE 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

8110 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Single Level 2 Bed, 2 Car Villa in Blue Springs with Lease Options - Come and View this Brand New 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. Have the Option of a 6 or 12 Month Lease.

OPEN HOUSE
Tuesdays from 4-6 PM
Thursdays from 3-6 PM

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Large Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Closet and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
2 Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener
Maintenance Free
Yard Maintenance Provided
Water and Trash Utilities are Included

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4558471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 SE 6th St have any available units?
8110 SE 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8110 SE 6th St have?
Some of 8110 SE 6th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 SE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
8110 SE 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 SE 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8110 SE 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 8110 SE 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 8110 SE 6th St does offer parking.
Does 8110 SE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 SE 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 SE 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 8110 SE 6th St has a pool.
Does 8110 SE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 8110 SE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 SE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8110 SE 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
