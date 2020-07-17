506 SE Maple Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Brand New 3 Bed Villa in Blue Springs with Lease Options - Come and See this Brand New 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa Located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. Have the Option of a 6 or 12 Month Lease.



OPEN HOUSE

Tuesdays from 4-6 PM

Thursdays from 3-6 PM



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing



Main Level:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry

Open Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener



Basement Level:

Living Space

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Walk In Shower

Spacious Unfinished Area for Storage



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



