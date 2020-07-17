506 SE Maple Dr

Amenities
Brand New 3 Bed Villa in Blue Springs with Lease Options - Come and See this Brand New 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa Located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. Have the Option of a 6 or 12 Month Lease.
OPEN HOUSE
Tuesdays from 4-6 PM
Thursdays from 3-6 PM
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing
Main Level:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener
Basement Level:
Living Space
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Walk In Shower
Spacious Unfinished Area for Storage
Includes a Community Pool.
Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.
Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE4433820)