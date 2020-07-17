All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 SE Maple Dr

506 SE Maple Dr · No Longer Available
Location

506 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bed Villa in Blue Springs with Lease Options - Come and See this Brand New 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa Located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. Have the Option of a 6 or 12 Month Lease.

OPEN HOUSE
Tuesdays from 4-6 PM
Thursdays from 3-6 PM

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Main Level:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener

Basement Level:
Living Space
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Walk In Shower
Spacious Unfinished Area for Storage

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4433820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

