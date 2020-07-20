All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated September 24 2019 at 1:39 AM

2700 Northwest 4th Street

2700 Northwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Northwest 4th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 9/30/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Northwest 4th Street have any available units?
2700 Northwest 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 2700 Northwest 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Northwest 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Northwest 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Northwest 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Northwest 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Northwest 4th Street offers parking.
Does 2700 Northwest 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Northwest 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Northwest 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Northwest 4th Street has a pool.
Does 2700 Northwest 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 Northwest 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Northwest 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Northwest 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Northwest 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Northwest 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
