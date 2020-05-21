All apartments in Blue Springs
2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive

2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when you sign a lease! Hurry, this special offer won't last long. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive have any available units?
2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 Northeast Maybrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
