514 Maggie Ct

Amenities
Newer 2 Bed TownHome in Belton - Come and see this 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage TownHome in Belton. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
OPEN HOUSE EVERY WEDNESDAY from 4 to 6 PM.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Dining Area
Open Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with an Automatic Opener
Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Attached Full Bathroom, and Spacious Closet
Guest Bedroom
Full Bathroom
Laundry Hook Ups
Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Community Pool
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free
Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are breed restrictions as well.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
Pictures are of a similar unit.
(RLNE4547345)