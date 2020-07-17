All apartments in Belton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

514 Maggie Ct

514 Maggie Ct · No Longer Available
Location

514 Maggie Ct, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer 2 Bed TownHome in Belton - Come and see this 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage TownHome in Belton. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

OPEN HOUSE EVERY WEDNESDAY from 4 to 6 PM.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Dining Area
Open Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with an Automatic Opener

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Attached Full Bathroom, and Spacious Closet
Guest Bedroom
Full Bathroom
Laundry Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Community Pool
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free

Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are breed restrictions as well.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

Pictures are of a similar unit.

(RLNE4547345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Maggie Ct have any available units?
514 Maggie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Maggie Ct have?
Some of 514 Maggie Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Maggie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
514 Maggie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Maggie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Maggie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 514 Maggie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 514 Maggie Ct offers parking.
Does 514 Maggie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Maggie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Maggie Ct have a pool?
Yes, 514 Maggie Ct has a pool.
Does 514 Maggie Ct have accessible units?
No, 514 Maggie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Maggie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Maggie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
