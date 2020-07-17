514 Maggie Ct

Amenities

Newer 2 Bed TownHome in Belton - Come and see this 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage TownHome in Belton. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



OPEN HOUSE EVERY WEDNESDAY from 4 to 6 PM.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Dining Area

Open Living Space

Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests

One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with an Automatic Opener



Second Floor Features:

Master Bedroom with Attached Full Bathroom, and Spacious Closet

Guest Bedroom

Full Bathroom

Laundry Hook Ups



Other Features:

All Electric Unit

Community Pool

Yard Maintenance Provided

Maintenance Free



Raymore-Peculiar School District.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are breed restrictions as well.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



Pictures are of a similar unit.



