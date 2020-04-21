All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 514 Gunnar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
514 Gunnar Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:07 PM

514 Gunnar Drive

514 Gunnar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

514 Gunnar Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a bonus room, bedroom and full bathroom! Off of the dining room's sliding glass door, there is a wooden deck that overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Gunnar Drive have any available units?
514 Gunnar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Gunnar Drive have?
Some of 514 Gunnar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Gunnar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 Gunnar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Gunnar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Gunnar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 514 Gunnar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 514 Gunnar Drive offers parking.
Does 514 Gunnar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Gunnar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Gunnar Drive have a pool?
No, 514 Gunnar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 514 Gunnar Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 Gunnar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Gunnar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Gunnar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City