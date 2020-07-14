Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry online portal

Come experience the collegial charm of St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood. St. Clair Apartments offers vintage one-bedroom/den apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans and bright windows. The building provides a shared laundry room and dedicated off-street parking. Local businesses abound in this brainy neighborhood, with Snuffy's Malt Shop to the West and the Groveland Tap to the East. Shady, tree-lined streets and Groveland Park directly across the street round out an ideal living environment. St. Clair Apartments is centrally-located between St. Catherine University, University of St. Thomas and MacAlaster College. It is close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35E and I-94, providing direct access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.