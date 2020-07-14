All apartments in St. Paul
St. Clair Apartments

1994 Saint Clair Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1994 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1994-04 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Clair Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
online portal
Come experience the collegial charm of St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood. St. Clair Apartments offers vintage one-bedroom/den apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans and bright windows. The building provides a shared laundry room and dedicated off-street parking. Local businesses abound in this brainy neighborhood, with Snuffy's Malt Shop to the West and the Groveland Tap to the East. Shady, tree-lined streets and Groveland Park directly across the street round out an ideal living environment. St. Clair Apartments is centrally-located between St. Catherine University, University of St. Thomas and MacAlaster College. It is close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35E and I-94, providing direct access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40.00 application fee
Deposit: $500.00 Deposit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Clair Apartments have any available units?
St. Clair Apartments has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Clair Apartments have?
Some of St. Clair Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Clair Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
St. Clair Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Clair Apartments pet-friendly?
No, St. Clair Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does St. Clair Apartments offer parking?
Yes, St. Clair Apartments offers parking.
Does St. Clair Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Clair Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Clair Apartments have a pool?
No, St. Clair Apartments does not have a pool.
Does St. Clair Apartments have accessible units?
No, St. Clair Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does St. Clair Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, St. Clair Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
