903 Marion St N Available 06/01/19 Townhouse Available June 1, 3BR + Bonus Room, Back Deck, Garage - This town home is available for June 1. Just minutes away from the state capital and Rice Street. Across the street you will find Lewis Park.



On the main level you will find a front and rear entrance to the home-- the back entrance leads to the detached garage as well as a deck. On this floor you will also find a dining area, kitchen, half bath and living room. Upstairs features 3 medium sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is also a partially finished basement with an extra room that can be utilized as an office, craft room, storage, etc. Laundry is also found on this level. There's a single stall detached garage.



Resident is responsible for all utilities

Lawn care, snow removal and association dues are included in rent

$50 Application fee per Adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Cats are okay with a $25/month pet fee per

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Dogs Allowed



