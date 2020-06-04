All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

903 Marion St N

903 Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 Marion Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
903 Marion St N Available 06/01/19 Townhouse Available June 1, 3BR + Bonus Room, Back Deck, Garage - This town home is available for June 1. Just minutes away from the state capital and Rice Street. Across the street you will find Lewis Park.

On the main level you will find a front and rear entrance to the home-- the back entrance leads to the detached garage as well as a deck. On this floor you will also find a dining area, kitchen, half bath and living room. Upstairs features 3 medium sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is also a partially finished basement with an extra room that can be utilized as an office, craft room, storage, etc. Laundry is also found on this level. There's a single stall detached garage.

Resident is responsible for all utilities
Lawn care, snow removal and association dues are included in rent
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Cats are okay with a $25/month pet fee per
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4820800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Marion St N have any available units?
903 Marion St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 903 Marion St N currently offering any rent specials?
903 Marion St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Marion St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Marion St N is pet friendly.
Does 903 Marion St N offer parking?
Yes, 903 Marion St N offers parking.
Does 903 Marion St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Marion St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Marion St N have a pool?
No, 903 Marion St N does not have a pool.
Does 903 Marion St N have accessible units?
No, 903 Marion St N does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Marion St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Marion St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Marion St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Marion St N does not have units with air conditioning.
