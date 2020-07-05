691 Conway St # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in St. Paul. Restored hardwood floors, and new paint throughout the home! Perfect and ready to move in now! Easy access to downtown St. Paul or 94 for commute.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity to the unit. This is an 18 month lease. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance/snow removal for duplex, price reflects discount. No washer/dryer on the property, off street parking.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $3,000. No pets. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.