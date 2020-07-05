All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

691 Conway St # 1

691 Conway St · No Longer Available
Location

691 Conway St, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in St. Paul. Restored hardwood floors, and new paint throughout the home! Perfect and ready to move in now! Easy access to downtown St. Paul or 94 for commute.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity to the unit. This is an 18 month lease. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance/snow removal for duplex, price reflects discount. No washer/dryer on the property, off street parking.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $3,000. No pets. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

