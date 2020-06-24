All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 478 Page Street East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
478 Page Street East
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:04 PM

478 Page Street East

478 Page Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

478 Page Street East, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for a 2 Bedroom home with a great yard? Look no further! Enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that also features hardwood floors, laundry, an unfinished basement, and a 1 car- detached garage!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GETFxBscAwg

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Telephone, Water & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO Realty Services today at (651) 321-1907 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pets not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 5/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 Page Street East have any available units?
478 Page Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 478 Page Street East have?
Some of 478 Page Street East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Page Street East currently offering any rent specials?
478 Page Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Page Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 478 Page Street East is pet friendly.
Does 478 Page Street East offer parking?
Yes, 478 Page Street East offers parking.
Does 478 Page Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 Page Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Page Street East have a pool?
No, 478 Page Street East does not have a pool.
Does 478 Page Street East have accessible units?
No, 478 Page Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Page Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 478 Page Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law