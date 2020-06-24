478 Page Street East

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for a 2 Bedroom home with a great yard? Look no further! Enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that also features hardwood floors, laundry, an unfinished basement, and a 1 car- detached garage!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GETFxBscAwg



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Telephone, Water & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO Realty Services today at (651) 321-1907 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pets not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 5/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.