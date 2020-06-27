307 Curtice St. E

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath house West St. Paul - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after West St. Paul. Great location close to neighborhood favorite restaurants and bars! Also, only 10 min away from downtown St.Paul! This house has beautiful hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, formal dining room, 2 beautifully tiled bathrooms, and much more! Enjoy summer in the huge back yard or on the deck overlooking the yard. Come take a look because this won't last long!



Email is the preferred/fastest method of communication, so reply directly to this post.



(RLNE3451821)