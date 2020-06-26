304 Marshall Ave #3

Amenities
All major utilities included in rent other than electric!
Comes with 1 off street parking space. Charming 1 bed condo located in the Crocus Hill Neighborhood just blocks from Boyd Park and freeway access!
Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
Min. credit score=680
No felonies or previous evictions
Household rent to income ratio=30%
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Utilities paid by owner=Heat/water/sewer/trash/assoc/snow/lawn care
Utilities paid by tenant=Cooking gas/elec/phone/cable
No pets allowed
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/773585c074