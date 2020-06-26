304 Marshall Ave #3

Amenities

parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

All major utilities included in rent other than electric!



Comes with 1 off street parking space. Charming 1 bed condo located in the Crocus Hill Neighborhood just blocks from Boyd Park and freeway access!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

Min. credit score=680

No felonies or previous evictions

Household rent to income ratio=30%

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Utilities paid by owner=Heat/water/sewer/trash/assoc/snow/lawn care

Utilities paid by tenant=Cooking gas/elec/phone/cable

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/773585c074