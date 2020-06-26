All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 304 Marshall Ave #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
304 Marshall Ave #3
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

304 Marshall Ave #3

304 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

304 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
All major utilities included in rent other than electric!

Comes with 1 off street parking space. Charming 1 bed condo located in the Crocus Hill Neighborhood just blocks from Boyd Park and freeway access!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
Min. credit score=680
No felonies or previous evictions
Household rent to income ratio=30%
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Utilities paid by owner=Heat/water/sewer/trash/assoc/snow/lawn care
Utilities paid by tenant=Cooking gas/elec/phone/cable
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/773585c074

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Marshall Ave #3 have any available units?
304 Marshall Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 304 Marshall Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
304 Marshall Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Marshall Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 304 Marshall Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 304 Marshall Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 304 Marshall Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 304 Marshall Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Marshall Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Marshall Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 304 Marshall Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 304 Marshall Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 304 Marshall Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Marshall Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Marshall Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Marshall Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Marshall Ave #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law