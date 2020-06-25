All apartments in St. Paul
1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit

1608 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Thomas Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/19 GORGEOUS renovated 1+DEN near Allianz Field - Property Id: 119243

Gorgeous 1+den on 2nd floor of great duplex in St. Paul a few blocks from Allianz Field and Hamline University. Enjoy this newly renovated space with updated kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, original hardwood floors and woodwork, and convenient den/office space! Imagine yourself cooking in the large open kitchen and entertaining in the large living room space. Enjoy grilling or relaxing on the spacious backyard patio. Amazing location - on a residential street, yet blocks from the light rail and local restaurants and shopping. This is a must see and won't last long!

LEASE TERM OPTIONS: 12 or 24 month options
APPLICATION FEE: $45 per applicant, non-refundable (*all tenants above the age of 18 must apply)

Pet Deposit required at lease signing: $250
Monthly pet fee: $25
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119243
Property Id 119243

(RLNE4865696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit have any available units?
1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit have?
Some of 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit offer parking?
No, 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit has units with dishwashers.
