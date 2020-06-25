1608 Thomas Ave West Upper Unit

Amenities

Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/19 GORGEOUS renovated 1+DEN near Allianz Field - Property Id: 119243



Gorgeous 1+den on 2nd floor of great duplex in St. Paul a few blocks from Allianz Field and Hamline University. Enjoy this newly renovated space with updated kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, original hardwood floors and woodwork, and convenient den/office space! Imagine yourself cooking in the large open kitchen and entertaining in the large living room space. Enjoy grilling or relaxing on the spacious backyard patio. Amazing location - on a residential street, yet blocks from the light rail and local restaurants and shopping. This is a must see and won't last long!



LEASE TERM OPTIONS: 12 or 24 month options

APPLICATION FEE: $45 per applicant, non-refundable (*all tenants above the age of 18 must apply)



Pet Deposit required at lease signing: $250

Monthly pet fee: $25

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119243

Property Id 119243



(RLNE4865696)