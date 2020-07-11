1579 Sloan St. 4

Amenities

Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 1BA close to St Paul Downtown & fwy 35E & 94 - Property Id: 306247



Newly Painted, New Carpet. Ample amount of Sunlight with Big Windows in all Rooms.

Big Deck;

Newer Appliances;

New 95% Efficiency Furnace and New Central A/C - Save Heating and Electricity Bills

Close to St Paul Downtown, Close to 35E and 94 Freeway.

Garage,WATER, TRASH AND SEWER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

Near Middle School and Shopping Center.

NO Pets.

Need 24 hours notice for showing

Sq is approximate.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306247

