1579 Sloan St. 4

Amenities
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 1BA close to St Paul Downtown & fwy 35E & 94 - Property Id: 306247
Newly Painted, New Carpet. Ample amount of Sunlight with Big Windows in all Rooms.
Big Deck;
Newer Appliances;
New 95% Efficiency Furnace and New Central A/C - Save Heating and Electricity Bills
Close to St Paul Downtown, Close to 35E and 94 Freeway.
Garage,WATER, TRASH AND SEWER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
Garage Included in Rent
Near Middle School and Shopping Center.
NO Pets.
Need 24 hours notice for showing
Sq is approximate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306247
Property Id 306247
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5878897)