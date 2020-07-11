All apartments in St. Paul
1579 Sloan St. 4

1579 North Sloan Street · (763) 496-7536
Location

1579 North Sloan Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 1BA close to St Paul Downtown & fwy 35E & 94 - Property Id: 306247

Newly Painted, New Carpet. Ample amount of Sunlight with Big Windows in all Rooms.
Big Deck;
Newer Appliances;
New 95% Efficiency Furnace and New Central A/C - Save Heating and Electricity Bills
Close to St Paul Downtown, Close to 35E and 94 Freeway.
Garage,WATER, TRASH AND SEWER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
Garage Included in Rent
Near Middle School and Shopping Center.
NO Pets.
Need 24 hours notice for showing
Sq is approximate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306247
Property Id 306247

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 Sloan St. 4 have any available units?
1579 Sloan St. 4 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1579 Sloan St. 4 have?
Some of 1579 Sloan St. 4's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1579 Sloan St. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1579 Sloan St. 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 Sloan St. 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1579 Sloan St. 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1579 Sloan St. 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1579 Sloan St. 4 offers parking.
Does 1579 Sloan St. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1579 Sloan St. 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 Sloan St. 4 have a pool?
No, 1579 Sloan St. 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1579 Sloan St. 4 have accessible units?
No, 1579 Sloan St. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 Sloan St. 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1579 Sloan St. 4 has units with dishwashers.
