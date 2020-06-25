All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1457 Dale St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1457 Dale St N
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

1457 Dale St N

1457 Dale Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1457 Dale Street North, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Showings Schedueled Only With This Link https://showmojo.com/l/6cd0bc2038 Greg and Renters Warehouse bring you a solid 3 Bed 1 Bath SFH in the North End. Efficient Single Family Home now for lease in this amazing central location. Wow, this home is just one minute away from Como Park, Zoo and Conservatory. Also home is located across the street from North Dale Recreation Center, with all of the programs and facilities of St Paul Public Parks and Recreation. This home is a unique jewel, and has been extremely well-maintained. Hardwood floors, Laundry, Expanded living and kitchen area make it easy for Family time. $55 Application fee, $7 P&R fee, If selected one time $150 admin fee to Renters Warehouse. This home is NOT section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Dale St N have any available units?
1457 Dale St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1457 Dale St N currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Dale St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Dale St N pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Dale St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1457 Dale St N offer parking?
No, 1457 Dale St N does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Dale St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Dale St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Dale St N have a pool?
No, 1457 Dale St N does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Dale St N have accessible units?
No, 1457 Dale St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Dale St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 Dale St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 Dale St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 Dale St N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law