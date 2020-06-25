1457 Dale St N

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

Showings Schedueled Only With This Link https://showmojo.com/l/6cd0bc2038 Greg and Renters Warehouse bring you a solid 3 Bed 1 Bath SFH in the North End. Efficient Single Family Home now for lease in this amazing central location. Wow, this home is just one minute away from Como Park, Zoo and Conservatory. Also home is located across the street from North Dale Recreation Center, with all of the programs and facilities of St Paul Public Parks and Recreation. This home is a unique jewel, and has been extremely well-maintained. Hardwood floors, Laundry, Expanded living and kitchen area make it easy for Family time. $55 Application fee, $7 P&R fee, If selected one time $150 admin fee to Renters Warehouse. This home is NOT section 8 approved.