All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 123 Wayzata St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
123 Wayzata St.
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:04 PM

123 Wayzata St.

123 Wayzata Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Wayzata Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
123 Wayzata St. Available 12/01/19 3 bedroom 1 bath house in St. Paul! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house in highly sought after neighborhood in St. Paul! Close to neighborhood favorite restaurants and shops!

The house features gorgeous hardwood floors, amazing woodwork throughout, formal dining room, large bedrooms, large kitchen, nice front porch, and much more!! Contact us to set up a showing now! This won't last long!

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639
elitepropmgmt.com

(RLNE4485133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Wayzata St. have any available units?
123 Wayzata St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 123 Wayzata St. currently offering any rent specials?
123 Wayzata St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Wayzata St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Wayzata St. is pet friendly.
Does 123 Wayzata St. offer parking?
No, 123 Wayzata St. does not offer parking.
Does 123 Wayzata St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Wayzata St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Wayzata St. have a pool?
No, 123 Wayzata St. does not have a pool.
Does 123 Wayzata St. have accessible units?
No, 123 Wayzata St. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Wayzata St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Wayzata St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Wayzata St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Wayzata St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law