Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

123 Wayzata St. Available 12/01/19 3 bedroom 1 bath house in St. Paul! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house in highly sought after neighborhood in St. Paul! Close to neighborhood favorite restaurants and shops!



The house features gorgeous hardwood floors, amazing woodwork throughout, formal dining room, large bedrooms, large kitchen, nice front porch, and much more!! Contact us to set up a showing now! This won't last long!



Elite Property Management Group

763.445.2639

elitepropmgmt.com



(RLNE4485133)