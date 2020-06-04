All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1021 Central Avenue W

1021 Central Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Central Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

garage
internet access
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
It's Ready - Are You? - CUTE (YET MASCULINE) DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW FEATURING 2 BED'S (1 ON MAIN & 1 ON LL), 2 BATHS (1 ON MAIN AND 1 ON LL), AND 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE STALL. PRIMELY LOCATED IN THE UNIVERSITY SUBDIVISION OF ST. PAUL AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO BUS LINE, TRAIN, GRAND AVE., COMO PARK, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! TRANQUIL YARD TO BOOT! OTHER DETAILS APPLY:
Application Fee = $75/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Pets = NO
Smoking = NO - Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = NOW!
Tenant Utilities = ALL: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, and Exterior Maintenance.
Owner Utilities = None.
Section 8 = Not Approved.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1021 Central Avenue W have any available units?
1021 Central Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1021 Central Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Central Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Central Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Central Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1021 Central Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Central Avenue W offers parking.
Does 1021 Central Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Central Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Central Avenue W have a pool?
No, 1021 Central Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Central Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 1021 Central Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Central Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Central Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Central Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Central Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
