8208 West 31st Street - 203

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking tennis court

WoW, check out this St. Louis Park gem!! Clean, updated, spacious 1 bedroom apt with a great rate. Updated flooring, carpet, counter tops, sink, and more. Newer appliances including dishwasher. Lots of closets, AC, full security building, controlled entrance, laundry in building.



Heat, water and garbage and off street parking is included in the rent

Great location- just off of Minnetonka Blvd & Texas av. Close to Knollwood Mall, Rainbow foods, Hwy's 169 & 100 & Hwy 7. 2 blocks to MTC Metro express and U of M bus stop. Close to elementary school, Aquilla Park, ice rinks, tennis courts, and neighborhood shopping. Walk 1 block to the 40 acre park, 2 blocks to fantastic bike trails.

You have to see this one!!



THIS IS A SMOKE FREE BUILDING!!

Must have acceptable income and credit score



Smoking is NOT permitted in this unit!



Sorry, no dogs allowed.

1 cat permitted with pet fee of 150.00 and pet rent of 15.00 per month