Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM

8208 West 31st Street - 203

8208 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8208 West 31st Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Aquila

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
WoW, check out this St. Louis Park gem!! Clean, updated, spacious 1 bedroom apt with a great rate. Updated flooring, carpet, counter tops, sink, and more. Newer appliances including dishwasher. Lots of closets, AC, full security building, controlled entrance, laundry in building.

Heat, water and garbage and off street parking is included in the rent
Great location- just off of Minnetonka Blvd & Texas av. Close to Knollwood Mall, Rainbow foods, Hwy's 169 & 100 & Hwy 7. 2 blocks to MTC Metro express and U of M bus stop. Close to elementary school, Aquilla Park, ice rinks, tennis courts, and neighborhood shopping. Walk 1 block to the 40 acre park, 2 blocks to fantastic bike trails.
You have to see this one!!

THIS IS A SMOKE FREE BUILDING!!
Must have acceptable income and credit score

Smoking is NOT permitted in this unit!

Sorry, no dogs allowed.
1 cat permitted with pet fee of 150.00 and pet rent of 15.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 West 31st Street - 203 have any available units?
8208 West 31st Street - 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 8208 West 31st Street - 203 have?
Some of 8208 West 31st Street - 203's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8208 West 31st Street - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
8208 West 31st Street - 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 West 31st Street - 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8208 West 31st Street - 203 is pet friendly.
Does 8208 West 31st Street - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 8208 West 31st Street - 203 offers parking.
Does 8208 West 31st Street - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 West 31st Street - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 West 31st Street - 203 have a pool?
No, 8208 West 31st Street - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 8208 West 31st Street - 203 have accessible units?
No, 8208 West 31st Street - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 West 31st Street - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8208 West 31st Street - 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8208 West 31st Street - 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8208 West 31st Street - 203 has units with air conditioning.

