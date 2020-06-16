All apartments in St. Louis Park
St. Louis Park, MN
4120 W 28th Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

4120 W 28th Street

4120 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
St. Louis Park
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4120 West 28th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Fern Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Gorgeous St. Louis Park: Fern Hill Neighborhood Cape Cod Home For Rent - A perfect mix of charming and classic character with an extensive list of modern updates and improvements. Huge kitchen with lovely cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in features, tiled floors and a butler's pantry. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom on 2nd floor, 1 bedroom and full bath on main floor, and 4th bedroom and full bath in basement. Basement family room/media room with egress window that could be a 5th Bedroom. Sunroom/Porch that walks out to backyard featuring professionally designed landscaping, paved area, extensive plantings and cedar privacy fence.

(RLNE5327946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 W 28th Street have any available units?
4120 W 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4120 W 28th Street have?
Some of 4120 W 28th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 W 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4120 W 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 W 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4120 W 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4120 W 28th Street offer parking?
No, 4120 W 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4120 W 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 W 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 W 28th Street have a pool?
No, 4120 W 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4120 W 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 4120 W 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 W 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 W 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 W 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 W 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

