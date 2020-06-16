4120 W 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous St. Louis Park: Fern Hill Neighborhood Cape Cod Home For Rent - A perfect mix of charming and classic character with an extensive list of modern updates and improvements. Huge kitchen with lovely cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in features, tiled floors and a butler's pantry. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom on 2nd floor, 1 bedroom and full bath on main floor, and 4th bedroom and full bath in basement. Basement family room/media room with egress window that could be a 5th Bedroom. Sunroom/Porch that walks out to backyard featuring professionally designed landscaping, paved area, extensive plantings and cedar privacy fence.



(RLNE5327946)