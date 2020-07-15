All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 3966 Xenwood Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3966 Xenwood Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3966 Xenwood Avenue South

3966 Xenwood Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Elmwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3966 Xenwood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Updated duplex with thoughtful layout. Living spaces on main floor and lower level. Kitchen opens up to the informal dining area complete with your breakfast bar. Lives like a single family home. Great location - close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, etc.
Updated duplex with thoughtful layout. Living spaces on main floor and lower level. Kitchen opens up to the informal dining area complete with your breakfast bar. Lives like a single family home. Great location - close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3966 Xenwood Avenue South have any available units?
3966 Xenwood Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3966 Xenwood Avenue South have?
Some of 3966 Xenwood Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3966 Xenwood Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3966 Xenwood Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3966 Xenwood Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3966 Xenwood Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3966 Xenwood Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3966 Xenwood Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3966 Xenwood Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3966 Xenwood Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3966 Xenwood Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3966 Xenwood Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3966 Xenwood Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3966 Xenwood Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3966 Xenwood Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3966 Xenwood Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 3966 Xenwood Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3966 Xenwood Avenue South has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MN
Maple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangle
EliotOak Hill
ElmwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities