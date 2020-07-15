3966 Xenwood Avenue South

Amenities
Updated duplex with thoughtful layout. Living spaces on main floor and lower level. Kitchen opens up to the informal dining area complete with your breakfast bar. Lives like a single family home. Great location - close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, etc.
Updated duplex with thoughtful layout. Living spaces on main floor and lower level. Kitchen opens up to the informal dining area complete with your breakfast bar. Lives like a single family home. Great location - close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, etc.