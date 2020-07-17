2704 Idaho Ave. S

Amenities

Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom (full bath with tub/shower) single family house. Perfect alternative to over-priced and crowded apartments and condos in a great location.



Two large walk-in closets (one is cedar!) through the main hallway in addition to bedroom closet. Spacious living room with great light.



Has a 1 car garage and very large front yard in a very quiet, beautiful neighborhood.



Pet friendly, no central AC, tenants pay utilities and care for property (snow & lawn)

Available September 1st - Adorable, single-story 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in beautiful residential neighborhood of St. Louis Park, 1 mile off the 394 and Louisiana exit. The front yard is sprawling and there is a parking pad with a single-car garage out back. (There is a small basement with utilities and storage)



In addition to the large bedroom and closet, you will find two additional large closets along the main hallway. One of the closets is cedar and is big enough to house a dresser if you wanted to make an additional clothing closet.



The front living room is carpeted and faces the street and large yard. Small dogs are OK at this rental with additional fees and agreements. Tenants care for the lawn and snow at this property, in addition to covering utilities.



A washer and dryer are conveniently located off the upstairs kitchen.