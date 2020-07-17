2704 Idaho Ave. S

All apartments in St. Louis Park
Location

2704 Idaho Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Bronx Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom (full bath with tub/shower) single family house. Perfect alternative to over-priced and crowded apartments and condos in a great location.

Two large walk-in closets (one is cedar!) through the main hallway in addition to bedroom closet. Spacious living room with great light.

Has a 1 car garage and very large front yard in a very quiet, beautiful neighborhood.

Pet friendly, no central AC, tenants pay utilities and care for property (snow & lawn)
Available September 1st - Adorable, single-story 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in beautiful residential neighborhood of St. Louis Park, 1 mile off the 394 and Louisiana exit. The front yard is sprawling and there is a parking pad with a single-car garage out back. (There is a small basement with utilities and storage)

In addition to the large bedroom and closet, you will find two additional large closets along the main hallway. One of the closets is cedar and is big enough to house a dresser if you wanted to make an additional clothing closet.

The front living room is carpeted and faces the street and large yard. Small dogs are OK at this rental with additional fees and agreements. Tenants care for the lawn and snow at this property, in addition to covering utilities.

A washer and dryer are conveniently located off the upstairs kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Idaho Ave. S have any available units?
2704 Idaho Ave. S has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2704 Idaho Ave. S have?
Some of 2704 Idaho Ave. S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Idaho Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Idaho Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Idaho Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Idaho Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Idaho Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Idaho Ave. S offers parking.
Does 2704 Idaho Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Idaho Ave. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Idaho Ave. S have a pool?
No, 2704 Idaho Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Idaho Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 2704 Idaho Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Idaho Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Idaho Ave. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Idaho Ave. S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2704 Idaho Ave. S has units with air conditioning.
