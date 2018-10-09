All apartments in St. Louis Park
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
2649 Alabama Ave S
Last updated May 9 2019 at 11:27 PM

2649 Alabama Ave S

2649 Alabama Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Birchwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7265aae052 ---- EARLIEST MOVE IN DATE: JULY 1ST, 2019 - 600 CREDIT SCORE REQ- Enjoy easy living in this tastefully remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse. Conveniently located right off highway 100, between 394 and Minnetonka Blvd. Kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, deep sink, which blends well with the see through cabinets and natural lighting. Washer and dryer in unit, up stairs! PETS negotiable, but are contingent on HOA rules! Detached 1 car garage. Great backyard patio area, which includes outdoor furniture, excellent for entertaining or catching some rays! Owner is NOT participating in section 8 housing. Average utility bill = $50/month (Electric only). No Smokers. Be sure to check out the video tour/virtual tour, which is 1080p 60fps on my Youtube page. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Alabama Ave S have any available units?
2649 Alabama Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2649 Alabama Ave S have?
Some of 2649 Alabama Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Alabama Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Alabama Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Alabama Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Alabama Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Alabama Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Alabama Ave S offers parking.
Does 2649 Alabama Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2649 Alabama Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Alabama Ave S have a pool?
No, 2649 Alabama Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Alabama Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2649 Alabama Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Alabama Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2649 Alabama Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2649 Alabama Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2649 Alabama Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

