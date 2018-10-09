2649 Alabama Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7265aae052 ---- EARLIEST MOVE IN DATE: JULY 1ST, 2019 - 600 CREDIT SCORE REQ- Enjoy easy living in this tastefully remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse. Conveniently located right off highway 100, between 394 and Minnetonka Blvd. Kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, deep sink, which blends well with the see through cabinets and natural lighting. Washer and dryer in unit, up stairs! PETS negotiable, but are contingent on HOA rules! Detached 1 car garage. Great backyard patio area, which includes outdoor furniture, excellent for entertaining or catching some rays! Owner is NOT participating in section 8 housing. Average utility bill = $50/month (Electric only). No Smokers. Be sure to check out the video tour/virtual tour, which is 1080p 60fps on my Youtube page. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing.