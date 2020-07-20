All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:34 PM

2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S

2210 Pennsylvania Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Pennsylvania Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Willow Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! This Amazing 5 Bed and 3 Bath Home In Saint Louis Park is available for a 7/1 move in!! Home features 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom living room on upper and lower level of home, dining room, kitchen,Deck, laundry. Walking distance School and Park. Tenant is responsible for Electric/Gas/Water Bill. (RENT: $2490) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2490) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) To schedule your showing please EMAIL or text 612-578-8598!! Owner is Not enrolled in Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S have any available units?
2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S offer parking?
No, 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S has a pool.
Does 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
