2210 Pennsylvania Avenue S

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool

Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! This Amazing 5 Bed and 3 Bath Home In Saint Louis Park is available for a 7/1 move in!! Home features 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom living room on upper and lower level of home, dining room, kitchen,Deck, laundry. Walking distance School and Park. Tenant is responsible for Electric/Gas/Water Bill. (RENT: $2490) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2490) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) To schedule your showing please EMAIL or text 612-578-8598!! Owner is Not enrolled in Section 8