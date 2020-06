Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH!



Updated house in great St. Louis Park location. Close to the West End, Downtown, and Uptown. Washer & dryer included. Available August 1st.

Sunny 3 bed, 1 bath with 1.5 car garage, backyard, and updated kitchen. Dishwasher, Air Conditioning, gas stove. Must pass background, rental history, credit and income requirements. 2.5x combined income to monthly rent.



Home is not approved for section 8 at this time.