Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

If you’re looking for an apartment in Saint Louis Park, MN, that offers the perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, be sure to check out 4800 Excelsior Apartment Homes. You’ll feel like you’re on permanent vacation with our charming West End location and winning combination of upscale living and resort-style conveniences with shops, restaurants and entertainment options just minutes away.



Our exquisitely designed studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans are bright, fresh, and modern. Home chefs will love our elegant kitchens featuring gorgeous granite countertops, designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, and generous central islands. You’ll appreciate the special details that elevate your home including grand ceilings, crown molding, floor-to-ceiling windows that invite in plenty of natural light, and open living rooms that flow onto your private patio or balcony where you can enjoy fresh air and the surrounding city views. The spacious bedroom