Savage, MN
4748 W 125th St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 8:37 PM

4748 W 125th St

4748 West 125th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 959310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4748 West 125th Street, Savage, MN 55378

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath home located in Savage is available now!! Home features 1330 sq ft, 1 car garage, laundry hookups only! Note ? no A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1495) (Security Deposit: $1495) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 W 125th St have any available units?
4748 W 125th St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4748 W 125th St currently offering any rent specials?
4748 W 125th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 W 125th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4748 W 125th St is pet friendly.
Does 4748 W 125th St offer parking?
Yes, 4748 W 125th St offers parking.
Does 4748 W 125th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 W 125th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 W 125th St have a pool?
No, 4748 W 125th St does not have a pool.
Does 4748 W 125th St have accessible units?
No, 4748 W 125th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 W 125th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4748 W 125th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4748 W 125th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4748 W 125th St does not have units with air conditioning.
