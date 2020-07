Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained townhome on a small wetland. Spacious rooms, lots of light. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Great lower level family room. Hardwood flooring through out, newer washer and dryer, modern paint and fixtures! Lots of privacy. Easy and Convenient access to major highways, shoppings and downtown. You dont want to miss this one.