6040 Hemlock Lane N.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This unit includes 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath with full size tub, in-unit laundry, and an updated kitchen. Great location on the quiet dead-end part of Hemlock Lane. Attached garage with opener.



Lease Term: 12 Months



Available: April 12, 2019



Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others



Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit



