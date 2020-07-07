All apartments in Plymouth
6040 Hemlock Lane N.
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

6040 Hemlock Lane N.

6040 Hemlock Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

6040 Hemlock Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7826b22006 ----
This unit includes 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath with full size tub, in-unit laundry, and an updated kitchen. Great location on the quiet dead-end part of Hemlock Lane. Attached garage with opener.

Lease Term: 12 Months

Available: April 12, 2019

Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 Hemlock Lane N. have any available units?
6040 Hemlock Lane N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 6040 Hemlock Lane N. have?
Some of 6040 Hemlock Lane N.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 Hemlock Lane N. currently offering any rent specials?
6040 Hemlock Lane N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 Hemlock Lane N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6040 Hemlock Lane N. is pet friendly.
Does 6040 Hemlock Lane N. offer parking?
Yes, 6040 Hemlock Lane N. offers parking.
Does 6040 Hemlock Lane N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 Hemlock Lane N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 Hemlock Lane N. have a pool?
No, 6040 Hemlock Lane N. does not have a pool.
Does 6040 Hemlock Lane N. have accessible units?
No, 6040 Hemlock Lane N. does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 Hemlock Lane N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6040 Hemlock Lane N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6040 Hemlock Lane N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6040 Hemlock Lane N. does not have units with air conditioning.

