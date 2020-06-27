All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated September 1 2019 at 4:35 PM

5070 Holly Lane N

5070 Holly Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

5070 Holly Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
(Unit #3) Available Now! Wayzata schools. This move-in ready townhome contains 3 beds + loft 2.5 baths 1650sqft. Spacious master suite with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Large kitchen with ample cabinets flows into the dining area. Brand new carpet throughout. Great location just minutes to the heart of Plymouth. 2 car attached garage. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included! This property is not approved for section 8. Income 3X Rent. Credit Score 625> Solid Rental History. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas. $150 admin fee $7. P&R fee Rent: $1745 Security Deposit: $1745 PETS: Considered with additional pet deposit. Directions: Hwy 55 to Peony Lane N, right Schmidt Lake Rd, turn onto Holly Lane N, take right onto 51st Ave N. 1st building on the right. (Unit #3)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Holly Lane N have any available units?
5070 Holly Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 5070 Holly Lane N have?
Some of 5070 Holly Lane N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5070 Holly Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Holly Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Holly Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5070 Holly Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 5070 Holly Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 5070 Holly Lane N offers parking.
Does 5070 Holly Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5070 Holly Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Holly Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 5070 Holly Lane N has a pool.
Does 5070 Holly Lane N have accessible units?
No, 5070 Holly Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Holly Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5070 Holly Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5070 Holly Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5070 Holly Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
