5070 Holly Lane N

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool carpet

(Unit #3) Available Now! Wayzata schools. This move-in ready townhome contains 3 beds + loft 2.5 baths 1650sqft. Spacious master suite with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Large kitchen with ample cabinets flows into the dining area. Brand new carpet throughout. Great location just minutes to the heart of Plymouth. 2 car attached garage. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included! This property is not approved for section 8. Income 3X Rent. Credit Score 625> Solid Rental History. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas. $150 admin fee $7. P&R fee Rent: $1745 Security Deposit: $1745 PETS: Considered with additional pet deposit. Directions: Hwy 55 to Peony Lane N, right Schmidt Lake Rd, turn onto Holly Lane N, take right onto 51st Ave N. 1st building on the right. (Unit #3)