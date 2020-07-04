All apartments in Plymouth
5013 Everest Lane N
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:15 AM

5013 Everest Lane N

5013 Everest Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Everest Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Property is available to move in June 1st. Wayzata Schools (Kimberly Elementary, Central Middle, & Wayzata High) Well cared for home in Timber Creek Crossing on cul-de-sac featuring fresh paint throughout, 2 years old carpet and SS appliances, hardwood floors, convenitently located laundry room on main level, tons of pantry shelving, gas fireplace in the family room & insulated garage. The newly re-finished deck to enjoy beautiful sunsets and private views of wildlife. Near trails, parks and downtown Plymouth with all its convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

