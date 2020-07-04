5013 Everest Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Property is available to move in June 1st. Wayzata Schools (Kimberly Elementary, Central Middle, & Wayzata High) Well cared for home in Timber Creek Crossing on cul-de-sac featuring fresh paint throughout, 2 years old carpet and SS appliances, hardwood floors, convenitently located laundry room on main level, tons of pantry shelving, gas fireplace in the family room & insulated garage. The newly re-finished deck to enjoy beautiful sunsets and private views of wildlife. Near trails, parks and downtown Plymouth with all its convenience!