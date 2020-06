Amenities

Must see 2 story home in a great location on a cul-de-sac just off Schmidt Lake Road. This home features maple hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen-center island-breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. It also includes custom 9 foot ceilings, built ins, fireplace, deck great for entertaining, spacious unfinished basement with lots of room for storage, and 3 stall attached garage. Call for more information.