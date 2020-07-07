18593 58th Pl N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage new construction

This beautiful New Construction Executive 4,200 SF spacious Home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the Wayzata school district. This one will go fast! This beautiful home features 2 fully finished levels with a 3-car attached garage. The kitchen features brand new granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The main level also features brand new carpet and brand new beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, dining room featuring a beautiful chandelier. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master BR on the SW corner with a full shower, dual sinks, separate toilet area and walk in closet. The lower level is very spacious and has one BR on the SW corner, with ample sunshine coming from the southern facing windows. The front cement area allows for patio furniture for entertaining. There is also a spacious driveway leading into the attached 3 car garage. Other features include central A/C, washer and dryer and irrigation system.



***Due to Covid-19 and this home being occupied, you would apply for the home and if approved you will be given access to view the home before lease signing and given the opportunity to decline the home. This minimizes the number of people going into the home. There are pictures and a virtual tour on our website. www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net



NOT PETS



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.



LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.



NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss this beautiful home!!



