All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 18593 58th Pl N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
18593 58th Pl N
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:35 AM

18593 58th Pl N

18593 58th Pl N · (612) 465-0424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18593 58th Pl N, Plymouth, MN 55446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
Property Description
This beautiful New Construction Executive 4,200 SF spacious Home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the Wayzata school district. This one will go fast! This beautiful home features 2 fully finished levels with a 3-car attached garage. The kitchen features brand new granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The main level also features brand new carpet and brand new beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, dining room featuring a beautiful chandelier. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master BR on the SW corner with a full shower, dual sinks, separate toilet area and walk in closet. The lower level is very spacious and has one BR on the SW corner, with ample sunshine coming from the southern facing windows. The front cement area allows for patio furniture for entertaining. There is also a spacious driveway leading into the attached 3 car garage. Other features include central A/C, washer and dryer and irrigation system.

***Due to Covid-19 and this home being occupied, you would apply for the home and if approved you will be given access to view the home before lease signing and given the opportunity to decline the home. This minimizes the number of people going into the home. There are pictures and a virtual tour on our website. www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net

NOT PETS

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.

LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.

NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss this beautiful home!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18593 58th Pl N have any available units?
18593 58th Pl N has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18593 58th Pl N have?
Some of 18593 58th Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18593 58th Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
18593 58th Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18593 58th Pl N pet-friendly?
No, 18593 58th Pl N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 18593 58th Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 18593 58th Pl N offers parking.
Does 18593 58th Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18593 58th Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18593 58th Pl N have a pool?
No, 18593 58th Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 18593 58th Pl N have accessible units?
No, 18593 58th Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 18593 58th Pl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18593 58th Pl N has units with dishwashers.
Does 18593 58th Pl N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18593 58th Pl N has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18593 58th Pl N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity