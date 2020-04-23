Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15562 60th Avenue North
15562 60th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
15562 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446
Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Great home with an easy commute to everything. Lawn care and snow removal provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15562 60th Avenue North have any available units?
15562 60th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth, MN
.
Is 15562 60th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
15562 60th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15562 60th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 15562 60th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plymouth
.
Does 15562 60th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 15562 60th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 15562 60th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15562 60th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15562 60th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 15562 60th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 15562 60th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 15562 60th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 15562 60th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 15562 60th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15562 60th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 15562 60th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
